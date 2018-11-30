It’s the early Christmas gift everyone’s been waiting for! A Christmas Prince 2: The Royal Wedding arrived on Netflix on Friday, November 30, and while it lacked the charm of the first film, it included something every romcom lover can get behind: wedding planning. However, the title wasn’t the only thing that stuck out as a reference to the other royal wedding that happened this year.

In May, Netflix revealed they were working on a sequel by posting a video of Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) getting ready to watch Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan say their “I do’s.” So it’s no surprise that the second film featured many similarities to the May 19 royal wedding.

The Blog: Amber works as a blogger, sharing every step of her wedding planning and engagement travel with her followers. Naturally, the palace’s public relations team is not happy with this and even go to large measures to try and get it shut down – something Amber really fights against. You may recall that before Meghan and Harry got engaged, the former Suits star also ran a lifestyle blog titled, “The Tig.” It was eventually shut down.

The Protocol: Meghan has broken royal protocol a dozen times – showing PDA with Prince Harry, spending Christmas with the royal family before getting married and (gasp!) closing her own car door. Amber is very similar, constantly trying to do things her way. She even takes it into her own hands to investigate a royal business matter!

A Pre-Wedding Shoot: Ahead of her wedding, Meghan landed on the cover of Vanity Fair, opening up about her relationship with Prince Harry. In the beginning of the film, Amber revealed that she, too, had been on the cover of magazines ahead of the nuptials.

The Wedding Look: Meghan wore a very simple, long-sleeved dress by Clare Waight Keller for her big day. Amber also pushed for a simpler style, despite a team of royal advisers and an overbearing wedding planner trying to get her to go to the extremes. Meghan and Amber also both sported low, messy buns while exchanging their vows.

The Wedding Music: During the real royal wedding, 19-year-old Sheku Kanneh-Mason caught everyone’s attention playing the cello as the ceremony began. In the Netflix flick, the wedding started with a man playing a guitar.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding is now streaming on Netflix.

