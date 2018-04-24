Wedding bells are ringing! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the musicians they have chosen to perform at their May 19 nuptials at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

The engaged couple “have taken a great deal of interest and care in choosing the music” for their wedding, according to a press release from Kensington Palace on Tuesday, April 24. After some careful consideration, they decided on a selection of choral groups, soloists and other musicians.

“The choristers, lay clerks, organists and I are very much looking forward to this exciting day and are pleased to be performing at the service music chosen by the couple,” St. George’s Chapel music director James Vivian said in a statement. “We are also looking forward to welcoming to St. George’s musical colleagues from near and far who will be performing at this very special and joyful occasion.”

The performers are Vivian’s choir; 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason; Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir; an orchestra made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia; Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas; trumpeter David Blackadder; organist Luke Bond; and State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry.

“I’m so excited and honored to perform at Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle’s wedding,” Kanne-Mason said in a statement. “I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes. What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can’t wait!”

Meanwhile, Gibson said, “The Kingdom Choir is truly honored to be invited to sing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, and very excited to be taking part in such a historic moment. It will be a moment that we will always treasure, and we’d like to take the opportunity to wish the couple all the very best for their coming union.”

As previously reported, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Markle, 36, has more than one dress for the big day, while Harry, 33, has been busy working out with a personal trainer to stay in shape. A source told Us, “They’re both in the best shape of their lives.”