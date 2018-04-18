There’s not long to go now! But there are plenty of “big day” secrets left to unveil before Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry May 19 at Windsor Castle in a ceremony fit for, well, royalty. With gilded invitations officially mailed to 600 guests (only 200 of whom will attend the evening reception) and the honeymoon recently booked — “they struggled to pick a location,” a palace insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly — each aspect of the historic occasion is finally falling into place.