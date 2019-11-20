



The royal baby is on its way! The Netflix holiday film that took over Christmas in 2017 and 2018 is back with its third installment. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby will follow Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) as they prepare Aldovia for the birth of the royal baby.

The first trailer was released on Wednesday, November 20, for the film, which follows A Christmas Prince — when Amber and Richard first met and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding — when the pair got married. In the new movie, they will host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Penglia to renew a 600-year-old sacred truce, before the birth of the royal baby.

However, everyone is shocked when the treaty goes missing and an ancient curse looms, threatening the safety of her family. So, before midnight, she must find out who store the treaty.

In the trailer, the lovely couple take a carriage ride through the snowy woods and she reveals she wants a normal life for their baby. “I went to public school, and I was riding the subway by myself when I was 10,” she says. “We’ll find a new definition of normal together, but no subway riding,” her husband responds. However, we do see her holding up an “I Love NY” onesie — most likely a gift from Amber’s father.

“The treaty is missing and if we don’t find it our baby is cursed,” Queen Amber says at one point.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is one of many holiday films hitting Netflix this season. Holiday in the Wild debuted November 1, Let It Snow hit the streaming service on November 8 and Klaus was released on November 15. On November 21, Vanessa Hudgens‘ The Knight Before Christmas will be available, as will Holiday Rush on November 28.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby hits Netflix on Thursday, December 5.