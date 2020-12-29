New parents! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund welcomed their baby on Sunday, December 27, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported on Monday, December 28, that the couple have named their baby boy Rhodes. He reportedly weighed a whopping 9 pounds.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the Unfabulous alum, 29, was pregnant with her and the actor’s first child.

The actress’ mom, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed the pregnancy hours later, writing via Instagram that she was “very excited” to become a grandma.

Roberts, the Tron: Legacy star, 35, and their families felt “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time,” a source exclusively told Us in July.

The insider added, “They know the sex of the baby but are keeping it private for now. They haven’t picked out any names yet.”

The American Horror Story alum was first linked with Hedlund in March 2019. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual and just a couple of weeks old,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They are having fun and enjoying each other.”

Us confirmed their relationship after the Scream Queens alum ended her engagement to her on-again, off-again fiancé, Evan Peters. The former couple started dating in 2012 after filming Adult World. The Pose star, 33, proposed two years later, but he and Roberts took long breaks in 2015 and 2016.

After calling it quits, the New York native spoke of her split to Cosmopolitan. “I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard,” Roberts told the outlet in May 2019. “Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is … I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle.”

She added at the time: “When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending. And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long.”

As for Hedlund, the Minnesota native was previously with Kirsten Dunst. He and the Virgin Suicides star, 38, dated from 2012 to 2016.