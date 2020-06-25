Gearing up to be a grandmother! Emma Roberts’ mom, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed her pregnancy hours after Us Weekly broke the news.

Fans rushed to the comments section of Cunningham’s most recent Instagram post on Thursday, June 25, to inquire about the 29-year-old actress. “Is Emma pregnant?????” one person asked, to which she replied: “Yes!!”

Another Instagram user congratulated Cunningham on the pregnancy, telling her that she “will make an amazing grandmother.” She responded, “Thank you so much! Very excited,” adding smile, prayer hands and heart emojis.

Us exclusively revealed on Thursday that Roberts — whose father is Cunningham’s ex Eric Roberts — is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. The couple have yet to comment on their baby news.

Us was the first to report the Scream Queens alum’s relationship with the Country Strong actor, 35, in March 2019. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual and just a couple of weeks old,” an insider said at the time. The duo have kept a low profile since then but have been spotted showing PDA on several occasions while out and about.

As of January, Roberts and Hedlund were not planning on making their romance official. The twosome were “having fun and enjoying each other” but “not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” a source told Us.

The American Horror Story alum opened up about dating under the microscope of fame in the June 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan. “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” she admitted.

Roberts previously dated Evan Peters on and off from 2012 to 2019. “Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” a source revealed in March 2019. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

The pair had their fair share of ups and downs, though. “Evan was so in love with Emma, and their relationship became very toxic,” an insider told Us in October 2019. “They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days.”

Hedlund, for his part, dated Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016.