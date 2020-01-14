Keeping it low-key. Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are “having fun and enjoying each other” without any discussions of taking their relationship to the next step, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” the source adds. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

The duo were first linked in March 2019 just after the actress, 28, and her American Horror Story costar Evan Peters ended their engagement. “Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” an insider told Us at the time. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Around the same time, an eyewitness spotted Roberts holding hands with Hedlund, 35, as they strolled through the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Dreamland actor “had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands,” the eyewitness told Us.

“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” another source said at the time.

Later that month, the duo were photographed holding hands and laughing on a walk around New York City.

In April 2019, American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy weighed in on Roberts’ split from Peters, 32. “I’m friends with them separately and I was friends with them together,” the TV producer, 54, exclusively told Us, adding that he didn’t know if they would reunite. “They’re both great people. Who knows?”

And Roberts herself reflected on the breakup in the June 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan. “I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard,” the Paradise Hills star told the magazine. “Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is … I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle.”

