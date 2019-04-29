Emma Roberts and her famous aunt, Julia Roberts, have a lot in common: Not only are they both major film stars in their own rights, they also share a singularly defining physical characteristic.

“We have a lot of teeth,” Emma, 28, joked to Entertainment Tonight of her resemblance to the Pretty Woman star, 51.

The American Horror Story alum, whose father, Eric Roberts, is Julia’s brother, shared a photo that showed off her pearly whites on Instagram on Thursday, April 25, after a blonde refresh from Nine Zero One salon.

Julia posted a similar smiling snap on Instagram earlier this month.

The two women regularly spend time together, as seen on Emma’s Instagram: In July, the Scream Queens vet posted a picture of herself playing cards with her relative. One month later, they were snapped playing Mahjong.

Emma cited spending time with her loved ones as her remedy for feeling low. “I think, for me, it’s surrounding myself with good friends and my family,” she told ET. “Whenever I’m feeling not grounded or insecure or whatever, I think staying away from the mirror is always a good idea. And just, like, spending good times with friends.”

The actresses have also starred in films together, including 2001’s America’s Sweethearts (Emma had a small, uncredited role) 2002’s Grand Champion and 2010’s Valentine’s Day.

There’s one role Julia refuses to take part in, however: Emma’s AHS FX series. “I can’t even get though the commercials,” she told E! News in 2015. “I am the most fitful scaredy cat.”

Emma, who walked the red carpet with the Oscar winner for the premiere of Jesus Henry Christ in 2012, doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in Julia’s footsteps. “I’m just doing my own thing,” the Scream 4 actress told Us Weekly in 2011. “I don’t really compare it to what my aunt does, but I do admire her and love all her movies.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!