Seeing double! From Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry to Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood, even the biggest Hollywood stars have doppelgängers.

The celebrity look-alikes that are hard to tell apart include The OC alum Adam Brody and You star Penn Badgley, as well as Isla Fisher and Amy Adams.

Fisher joked in April 2021 that she hadn’t recently been mistaken for the Enchanted star — but blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the lack of confusion.

“I haven’t [heard] it for a while, but I think I’ve been inside my house in COVID for a year,” she told The Project at the time. “Now, to be honest, I look forward to being recognized as anyone. I look forward to being out and about.”

The Wedding Crashers actress added that beyond their red hair, the pair don’t actually look all that similar. “We laugh about it because Amy has blue eyes and I’ve got brown, our husbands have laughed about it, too,” Fisher revealed.

Jessica Chastain has also joked about just how often she gets mistaken for Bryce Dallas Howard. It doesn’t hurt that they both starred in the 2011 movie The Help.

Eight years later, the Zero Dark Thirty actress admitted that she’s always seen the resemblance.

“The first time we met, we went to the table read [for The Help] and looked at each other, because we both get it all the time, and we grabbed each other’s hands and said, ‘Let’s go to the mirror,'” Chastain revealed in a 2019 interview with the Associated Press. “And we went to the mirror and looked at our faces and went, ‘Yeah, we look exactly alike.'”

The Molly’s Game star noted there are “little things about us that are different, but we definitely look like kin,” which must be why Howard’s own dad, director Ron Howard, once mixed them up.

Bryce told Entertainment Tonight that her father was “shook” after he accidentally mistook the Scenes From a Marriage alum for his own daughter.

“At first he was like, ‘You really look so much alike.’ And I mean, obviously, I’m incredibly flattered, so it’s great,” the Jurassic World actress said in 2019. “Although something is wrong when people stop mistaking me for her. I’ll be like, ‘Gotta get it together.'”

These are some of the more obvious examples of Hollywood mistaken identity — but there are other actors whose similarities are far more discrete. For instance, Ryan Reynolds and Kate Beckinsale.

During an October 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Serendipity star mentioned that Reynolds was her celebrity twin, joking that the resemblance was “shocking.” Two months later, the Free Guy star later agreed with Beckinsale’s assessment, telling Today, when he saw her “it was like looking in a mirror.”

Keep scrolling to see if you can tell the difference between these famous faces: