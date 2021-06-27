The show goes on! Following a disheartening final scene at the end of season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Amazon Studios series officially announced its renewal in December 2019. With a new season on the horizon, fans will get to see what happens as Midge navigates this unexpected low point in her promising stand-up career and what comes next.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” Creator and Executive Producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino said in a statement at the time. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

The show was created by the showrunner and executive producers for Gilmore Girls. The dramedy follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish housewife and mother living in New York City in the 1960s. Their seemingly perfect familial life goes belly-up when her husband Joel (Michael Zegen) announces he’s leaving her. Upset, Midge stumbles into a new career as a stand-up comic and quickly gains popularity across the city and country.

As of June 2021, the Palladinos were still “debating” where Midge goes from the previous finale, they told Glamour: “We’re going to be telling the Maisel story slightly differently in the coming season.” She explained that, as writers, they are trying to figure out the new storylines for this new season and potential future seasons at once “because everything affects everything.”

The show also stars Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson), Tony Shalhoub (Abe Weissman), Marin Hinkle (Rose Weissman), Kevin Pollak (Moise Maisel), Caroline Aaron (Shirley Maisel), Jane Lynch (Sophie Lennon), and Luke Kirby (Lenny Bruce). Last season ended its finale with Midge outing Shy Baldwin’s (Leroy McClain) sexuality while appearing as the opening act for his hometown gig at the Apollo Theater in New York City. After her set, Shy’s manager (Sterling K. Brown) disinvited Midge and Susie from the remainder of the tour. This seemingly created a pickle since Midge had already spent her tour earnings to buy her apartment back and Susie had gambled the comic’s earlier savings away.

Scroll down for everything to know so far about season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: