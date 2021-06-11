A break from Jack! Milo Ventimiglia officially joined season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — and clearly has the chemistry with costar Rachel Brosnahan.

The This Is Us star, 43, was spotted filming with Brosnahan, 30, on Thursday, June 10, looking dapper in a few different period looks.

In one set of photos, the Emmy winner, who portrays Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the Amazon series, donned an all-red ensemble, while Ventimiglia sported a grey turtleneck underneath a green corduroy blazer. While shooting another scene, the Art of Racing in the Rain star wore a deep blue turtleneck, charcoal trousers and a brown, velvet sport coat, while she stunned in a pink dress, paired with a bright blue coat and red heels.

The casting marks Ventimiglia’s first reunion with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladio since the Netflix revival of the teen drama in 2016. The new gig doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as the six-time Emmy winner hinted years ago that she was hoping he’d make a cameo on her comedy.

“Don’t think it has not been discussed,” she told Variety about the possibility of casting the Heroes alum in 2018. “It’s got to be the right part. It can’t be just a cameo. It’s got to have some meat to it. And it’s also got to be a time when he can shave and cut his hair into a 1950s-period look. But the reuniting will definitely happen.”

Brosnahan revealed in January they the show had officially started production again after being delayed nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It looks a little different this year…but we’re back,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Working away on @maiseltv season 4.”

Last season, the series, which also stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollak, welcomed Ventmiglia’s This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown for a cameo.

In May, NBC announced that the upcoming season 6 will be the last for the heartfelt drama. “Oh man, I’m trying to get through this and not get emotional about it. I think the audience can expect a lot going into that last year,” Ventimiglia said in a video for the network following the announcement. “I think it’s going to resonate and stay with people for a very long time.”

Brown, 45, added in the video, “People come up to me and they say, ‘I just wish this show could go on forever.’ I say to them, ‘You don’t want it to go on forever. You want it to still have that same kind of impact that it had in the beginning when it goes away.'”

