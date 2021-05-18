Enjoy it while you can! That’s the mantra the fans of This Is Us are going by following the news that season 6, set to air in 2022, will be the last for the NBC drama, which stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown.

Although the announcement, which came in May 2021, was a sad one for the viewers, longtime fans weren’t surprised, since creator Dan Fogelman has been open through the years about his vision for the award-winning show.

“We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future,” the showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.”

Following the official announcement, the Crazy, Stupid, Love writer explained how sad he is to end the show via Twitter.

“Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he tweeted at the time. “While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”

Moore also reacted to the news via social media, reposting Fogelman’s tweet.

“Officially official. One season left of my favorite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment,” she wrote via Instagram Story. “I’m already VERY emotional about my favorite job coming to an end. BUT … We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended.”

Scroll through the gallery below for everything the cast and creator have said about the final season and what to expect from the series finale: