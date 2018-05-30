‘This Is Us’ Boss Has Already Shot Parts of the Series Finale

The cast of This Is Us may be just getting started with season 3 but creator Dan Fogelman already has his eye on the end. During a For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles, he revealed that he’s already filmed a few “pieces” of the series finale.

“We’re pretty far out,” Fogelman told reporters during the panel on Tuesday, May 29. “We know where it ends and we know the path for each season. We’ve always had a plan, we didn’t want to get stuck … The show won’t overstay its welcome, we have a story to tell, we want to do this the right way. I’ve actually already shot pieces of the final scene of the series.”

Mandy Moore nodded during his statement – so it’s possible she could have been part of those moments that were already shot.

During the panel, the cast also hinted about what’s coming in season 3, including the mystery of “her.” During the season 2 finale, an older Randall (Sterling K. Brown) told his adult daughter that they needed to go see “her,” causing many to wonder if it was Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) – or if something horrible had happened to Beth.

“What I can tell you is this, it sort of leads to the end game of our show as a whole, not the season, per say,” Brown said via FaceTime – he was in New York City promoting his new film Hotel Artemis. “Who you think the ‘her’ is. is probably not who it actually is … it’ll throw a bit of a curve. But it’ll be something you’ll see at the end of the show.” He also added that “it could be one of the people that’s on stage.”

While the show has now shown an older Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca and Randall, will Beth be next?

“Quite possibly [but] I don’t know when or how,” Fogelman notes. Watson is up for it, though! “I don’t mind it, it’s better than being dead,” she said. “I just heard that rumor … there was another possibility … I would prefer to see old-age makeup than death!”

This Is Us will return to NBC in the fall.

