Kate and Toby finally got married in the Tuesday, March 13, episode of This Is Us, titled “The Wedding.” The season 2 finale also gave us peeks into the Pearsons’ future that showed just how different their lives will soon be.

Wedding Bells

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) were preparing for their wedding at the family cabin. Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) played wedding coordinators, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) tried not to upset Kate in any way, and Deja was determined to be cruel to the family her mother left her with when she filed to terminate her parental rights.

Kate panicked when she discovered that her something old — Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) Daytona T-shirt — had been left at home. She disappeared for a while to search for something to replace it with that would remind her of her father, but when she told her mom about dreams she’d been having of her parents’ imagined 40th anniversary vow renewal, Kate realized it was time for her to let go of Jack a little to make room in her life for Toby.

The wedding went off without a hitch once the bride — who placed Jack’s old screwdriver atop her bouquet as her something old — arrived. Kevin and Randall both gave moving speeches. Rebecca and Kate shared a sweet moment where Kate admitted to her mother that she just wanted to be like her. “You’re not in my way … you are my way,” she told her.

Rebecca and the Big Three finally released some of the grief they’ve been holding on to since Jack’s death. Meanwhile, Deja was bashing the windshield of Randall’s beloved Mercedes with a baseball bat, but that’s a problem for another day.

Moving On

During Randall’s speech, in which he spoke about not knowing what the future holds, we saw flashes of the family’s years to come. Kevin was on a plane to Vietnam with Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) cousin Zoe — we met her for the first time at KaToby’s wedding — and they seemed to be a couple. Toby was lying in bed looking miserable as Kate told him his doctors wanted to check his medications again. It appears his depression has returned. A much-older Randall and grown-up Tess were talking about going to see “her,” although Tess said she wasn’t ready.

