



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming back for a third season this December. With the excitement surrounding the Emmy-winning show fans are taking a look back at Midge’s inspiring evolution from an Upper West Side housewife to a touring comic. As much as her life has changed one thing has remained essentially the same: her look, specifically her perfectly coiffed brown hair.

It seems strange to Us in today’s day in age to go through something as life-changing as a divorce and total career shift without mixing up how you look, or at the very least your hair! But as the head of the show’s hair department, Jerry DeCarlo, explained, there’s a reason for that.

“Back then, you’d keep the same style for basically 10 years or beyond,” he told Refinery29. “Women in that time didn’t change their hair on a daily basis. They had it washed at a salon, or would do a clean curl set and brush it out at home.”

To stay true to the period (an important aspect part of the show as a whole) they decided to keep Rachel Brosnahan‘s character’s look pretty much the same.

However, there was one tiny change going into the second season. It was the smallest bit shorter by an inch or two. But this wasn’t because of anything that had to do with the character’s life event. It was really just to give her a bit more of a bounce.

“We shortened the wig from the first couple of episode of the show to make it more perky,” DeCarlo told the publication. “She has a perky quality as a character, so we wanted the wig to match.”

He also noted that the comic is still figuring herself out. “By season 2, she’s still discovering who and what she is,” he said. “The dramatic thing about her now is that she looks one way, but sounds another.” And isn’t that the reason we love her?

