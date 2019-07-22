



You can now look as marvelous as Mrs. Maisel with the help of Revlon.

This July, Revlon launched a lipstick collection in collaboration with the hit Amazon TV show called The Marvelous Super Lustrous Collection. This limited-edition launch includes two sets of three lippies — Take the Stage Reds and Stand-Up Nude.

The creamy nudes include a range of hues such as a pink-brown, a mauve-y brown and a rosy-tinted pink.

Now on to the crimson shades: Certainly Red is a true blue-red hue similar to the one seen time and time again on the main character that pops against her flawless alabaster skin. The shade Fire & Ice comes from a campaign that the beauty brand launched to promote self-expression — something Midge knows all too well —­ during the same time period the show takes place in. As for Cherries in the Snow, this shade name is a direct reference from the show. In season 1, Rachel Brosnahan’s character stops by the Revlon counter in B. Altman’s and ends up recommending a shade of red lipstick to a costumer. After steering her away from the Raven Red shade, Mrs. Maisel tells the costumer to try Cherries in the Snow.

Clearly this partnership is perfectly on-brand for both the show and the beauty company. Besides the lead character’s admiration for beauty and fashion from the start — with Midge working the makeup counter to make extra money — there’s an even more direct Revlon reference in season 2. When Midge is upstate vacationing in the Poconos, she gets a call from B. Altman’s that there’s an opening at Revlon counter. “I’m back in the show,” she says enthusiastically as she gets ready to race back to the city to work her dream side-gig.

You can pick up these lipstick sets now on Amazon.com for $20 each. Swipe on and see if you instantly get the urge to start a standup career.

