Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel may include quite a few changes! Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle and Michael Zegen opened up about to Us Weekly at the 2019 Golden Globes about what’s to come on their hit Amazon show.

“They didn’t really tell me exactly what’s happening but there’s a big change going on for this character and the ramifications of that will be large changes for Rose, too,” Shalhoub, 65, who plays Midge’s father, Abe Weissman, told Us exclusively at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, January 6.

Zegen, who plays Joel Maisel in the Emmy-winning comedy, also shed light on what Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) and Joel’s one night together meant. “She did say, ‘This is just for one night’ and I think she just wanted to be with somebody she knew really well before she embarked on this solo career … I loved it,” he said, before admitting that he does understand why so many people love his onscreen rival Benjamin. “Zach Levi, he’s so good. They have such great chemistry. Even I’m watching and I’m like, ‘Oh, Team Benjamin’ … maybe!’”

Watch Zegen reveal if he thinks Joel and Midge should be together and give more hints about season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in our exclusive video above!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

