



On February 23, 2000, Jennifer Lopez broke the Internet, quite possibly for the very first time in history. On that evening, so many people searched for a photo of JLo’s Grammys red carpet dress that it became the most popular search query Google had ever seen — for good reason. And now you can get a sneaker in that same jungle-esque print thanks to a collaboration between the design house behind it, Versace, and Concepts.

For anyone who somehow missed that epic fashion moment, allow Us to explain. The long-sleeved, V-cut maxi dress dipped so low that it exposed serious amounts of cleavage and her belly button, too. At the very bottom of the plunging neckline, the green fabric gathered together with a matching green-embellished clip. The look was bold, sexy and it became one of the biggest moments in fashion history, well, ever.

In honor of JLo’s upcoming 50th birthday on July 24, Concepts just teamed up with Versace to use the iconic print on the brand’s bestselling Chain Reaction sneaker (can you think of a better birthday gift?). It’s very important to note that the sneakers have a neural-colored tongue to represent that deep neckline.

The limited-edition sneaker costs $1,075 and is available in men’s and women’s sizing. If waiting out a couple days of shipping isn’t something you can handle, you can also pick them up in Concept boutiques in Boston and New York.

In a recent YouTube video dedicated to discussing the Versace dress, Lopez admitted that she almost chose a different dress for the red-carpet occasion. She had to choose between a white gown and the Versace option. Her stylist originally recommended that she wear the white dress since the Versace frock had been worn before, but her manager, Benny Medina, expressed that the green number was the only option.

Lopez explains in the video. “We hit the red carpet and it was a frenzy in a way that it’s not usually. There was extra kinetic energy and it was all about this dress.” She describes that her on-stage presence caused a standing ovation. “It was in that moment that the dress became something that people still reference [today].”

