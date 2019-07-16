



Our hair is forever changing, whether we want it to or not. It may be turning grey or thinning out, or we may be messing around with bleach and spontaneous haircuts. Either way, it’s no secret that we want it to look its best at all times, forever and ever. We feel like we’re juggling 50 different products, trying to figure out just what’s going to work on any specific day, and it’s honestly exhausting. We need a product that can rejuvenate any hair type, at any age, and at any time of year. We need Olaplex.

The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is one part of a multi-step system that’s been taking the hair industry by storm. We can easily start with just one product, and if we’re going to do that, this is the one to grab. How do we know? How about the fact that beauty queen and style icon, Jennifer Lopez, used it to prep her iconic hair in her new “Medicine” music video?

See it: Get the Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are saying that they can see a difference in their hair after just one wash with this bonding shampoo. They’re also making sure to note just how well it lathers, even with only a little bit of product! That means long-lasting results that may last even longer. Even shoppers with over-processed and damaged hair are relying on this shampoo, saying it feels like a product a stylist would use at a salon. Of course, they’re also commenting on just how silky and soft Olaplex has made their hair since they started using it!

When J. Lo posted a video on her new YouTube channel revealing all of her behind-the-scenes secrets from her “Medicine” music video featuring French Montana, we kept our eyes peeled for any product sightings. Lopez sported a 65-inch long ponytail in the video, so her hair had to be sleek and, of course, on fleek. Her team led by stylist Chris Appleton prepped her hair by washing it with this Olaplex shampoo! They then slicked her hair back into a tight ponytail – no blow-drying necessary to smooth out frizz!

See it: Get the Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Olaplex team, which consists of chemists and other industry experts, claims that this shampoo is highly moisturizing, restorative and reparative. It may leave our hair easy to manage and style, all the while leaving behind a noticeable shine and holding down any flyaways.

It claims to “restore internal strength and moisture levels” for any hair type, so we’re targeting concerns at their source rather than covering them up with a waxy layer of product. This also may leave us with less breakage!

It takes no special skills or schooling to use Olaplex No. 4. We may see salon-like results, but all we have to do is shampoo as we normally would! Massage the product into wet hair and rinse thoroughly. Ta-da! We suggest letting it dry without any extra heat help, a la J. Lo, to see just how soft our hair becomes without any styling tools!

See it: Get the Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Olaplex here and other luxury hair care available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!