Red lips have long been the symbol for female empowerment. After all, the look is sexy, bold and just straight up stunning. Not to mention, when it’s done well it looks amazing on everyone and works for just about any occasion. Can any other lipstick color really say the same? It’s probably why so many celebrities are embracing this awesome makeup trend and kicking off 2019 with a beauty bang.

Sure, red lipstick has been around forever, but this year’s red lip is all about vibrant pigment, perfectly smooth wear and a finish that turns heads.

From Elle Fanning and Sandra Oh‘s Golden Globes looks to Melissa McCarthy‘s February InStyle cover, see which celebrities are embracing the power red lip trend for 2019.