For those who already binged most (okay, all) of Stranger Things season 3, now’s the time to get your fix with some fun behind-the-scenes intel. And here at Stylish, we want to know all about the characters retro ‘80s fashions.

One part in particular that stood out to Us was in this season’s premiere episode when Karen Walker steps out of the pool in slightly smudged bold makeup complete with turquoise eyeshadow and a fuchsia lipstick that perfectly matches her multi-colored suit.

Turns out we weren’t the only ones who noticed. Vulture talked to the show’s makeup artist, Amy Forsythe, about this memorable look and how she created it.

“I wanted Cara [Buono, the actress playing Karen] to have the most color and didn’t want the women to impede on it,” she told the publication. “The great thing with Cara’s character is we got to do something cool with her because it was a temporary moment, not something we have to carry through the whole show.”

So after checking out TV Guides, cosmetic ads, movie posters and magazine clippings from the 1980s, she created this look that popped. But how exactly did she do it? With a lot of the waterproof products.

“It’s good that she barely goes under so we wanted to see what would organically happen as far as how the makeup stays,” the makeup guru said. This meant using MAC eyeshadow palettes that stayed put, lots of setting sprays, primers and waterproof mascara. “We definitely had waterproof mascara, because I didn’t want her looking messy. If the eye shadow went down a notch from going under I was okay with that since we could always put more on between takes. But the rest of the face had to be intact.”

She continued describing the style as “not as fake as it looks! The colors that we used are very vibrant but to make it look that high-pigmented we had to pack it on a little bit thicker than what we’re used to.”

