



Finally! The fashion soap opera we didn’t even know we were waiting for.

On Tuesday, July 2, Moschino dropped a teaser video for the fall 2019 ad campaign inspired by the 1980’s TV show Dynasty — and it looks just as juicy and fabulous as the primetime drama.

Creative director Jeremy Scott teamed up with famed fashion photographer Steven Meisel and A-list models Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk to create a mini soap opera inspired by the classic hit. According to the press release, “there is drama, cat fights and over the top glamour.”

Male models Denek Kania, Mason McKenrick and Trevor Signorino are part of the supporting cast, while it looks like all three ladies star as wealthy, powerful women a la the OG actresses Joan Collins, Linda Evans and Heather Locklear.

The beautiful bright and playful costumes were styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele. Celeb hairstylist Guido Palau recreated that ‘80s-era big, full hair, with the legendary Pat McGrath on makeup.

Hadid took to Instagram to celebrate the trailer’s release, posting the clip to her feed. “A look into the MOSCHINO DYNASTY. COMING SOON TO A SCREEN NEAR YOU,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “This was the best day. Obsessed with you, my girls,” she wrote tagging Smalls and Shayk. “Days like this are the ones I dreamt about when I wanted to be in this industry. Thank you, forever.”

Bradley Cooper’s ex also took to Instagram to promote the video. “So happy to be a part of the new @moschino campaign,” the caption reads. “Jeremy always bringing excitement and laughter to fashion..”

We’ve come to expect this over-the-top showmanship from the man behind some of Katy Perry’s wildest looks, including this year’s Met Gala chandelier dress and afterparty burger ensemble. But we must admit, this video campaign could top it all. Now we’ll just have to stay tuned for the full-length episodes.

