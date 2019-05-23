The menagerie continues for Harry Styles and Gucci. Lending his talents to the Italian fashion house’s pre-fall 2019 men’s tailoring campaign, the brand ambassador adds swans and piglets to his ever-growing gang of animal co-stars in the whimsical new imagery.

Fresh off his best dressed list-worthy appearance at the 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed Met Gala for which he served as co-chair and got his ears pierced, the former One Direction member teamed up with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and art director Christopher Simmonds to produce the eccentric photos and video shot by Harmony Korine.

Once again seeking to challenge the norms of men’s formalwear, Styles rocks richly layered looks in an opulent color palette of crimson, fuchsia, cobalt and more. Classic two-piece suits are paired with avant-garde accessories like printed headscarves, slouchy overcoats, plentiful pocketbooks and layered necklaces, while vibrant-hued jackets and trousers are unexpectedly styled with striped tees.

When it comes to the #TBT set, the crooner’s boldly decorated ensembles pop against a neutral-but-cluttered backdrop of ancient ruins. And then, of course, there is the case of his feathered and furry cohorts. Styles sits amongst his unusual pets in the classical setting as a way to invoke Gucci’s “vision for a new formal wardrobe.”

As you may recall, the piglets and swans join the lambs, chickens, goats and puppies he has previously posed with in past ads for the fashion house. This latest imagery will later be combined with the brand’s women’s lookbook (also shot by Korine) to a form a limited-edition book that will be available later this month.

Keep scrolling to see Styles’ in the Gucci pre-fall 2019 men’s tailoring campaign!