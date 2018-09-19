Gucci just released its cruise 2019 men’s tailoring campaign starring Harry Styles and some of his barnyard pals, and it’s the best thing we’ve seen this week. The stylish singer-songwriter is photographed by Glen Luchford wearing bold, layered ensembles and cool headpieces, but it’s his fellow models — goats, lambs and piglets — that steal the show.

As you may recall, Styles posed with puppies (swoon!) in a North London fish and chips joint for Gucci’s fall-winter 2018 campaign, and now he’s upping the ante with a picturesque locale and some new farm friends. Shot at a 16th-century Italian villa just outside of Rome, the whimsical images illustrate Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s technical prowess and creative flair (think: sharp suits in unexpected colors and fabrics).

Keep scrolling for all the cuteness that is Styles’ cruise 2019 Gucci campaign!