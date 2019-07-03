Many of the world’s chicest celebrities flocked to Paris over the weekend to indulge in some stunning high fashion at Paris Haute Couture 2019 Fashion Week. But they didn’t just observe. Whether they were sitting front row or snapped heading into a show, they also embraced their own eye-catching senses of style.

Celine Dion is essentially the queen of Paris Fashion Weeks, turning the streets into her own personal runway. Wearing some of her wackiest and coolest looks yet, this year’s Haute Couture week has been no different. In just the past few days she’s worn a black ballgown with a sculpturesque fascinator and an almost optical illusion number that was as fun as it was beautiful.

She wasn’t the only standout star showing off in the City of Lights. Olivia Palermo — always a street style hit — has worn multiple different ensembles, sometimes even on the same day. Our favorites? A print Dior skirt-and-blazer combo and a white-trim jumpsuit she wore overtop a Karl Lagerfeld turtleneck.

Then there’s Mandy Moore who has proven herself quite the fashionista. The This Is Us star hit up two shows in one day, rocking two totally different looks that were both totally awe-worthy. The first was an all-white Ralph Lauren pantsuit that she amped up with hot pink pumps and a bright lip to match. The second was a beautiful sheer electric blue caftan dress created by designer Peter Dundas.

From Margot Robbie’s mix-and-match patterns to Shailene Woodley’s cape dress, keep scrolling to see the best celebrity looks at this year’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.