Celine Dion may arguably be the best singer in the world. But one thing is for sure: She’s certainly the most boldly dressed singer in the world!

The Canadian beauty has made a name for herself with chic, designer fashion looks. Indeed, a brief inventory of her style over the years shows that she’ll wear just about any color. The “My Heart Will Go On” diva has sported every shade of the rainbow over the years: red, orange, yellow, blue, purple, neon, pastel — you name it! But as much as she loves saturation, the mom of three sons — Réne-Charles, 18, and 8-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson — will also sport a monochrome look in white or just about anything else. As for “banned” color combinations? Not so for Dion, who’ll go so far as to rock brown with black!

When it comes to labels, the Vegas residency alum will sport Gucci, Dior, Balmain and more of the classic, high-end houses on the streets of NYC, L.A. and Paris. But the Quebec native has also been known to go trendy, rocking Kanye West x Giuseppe Zanotti heels with black leather overalls.

As for accessories, the five-time Grammy winner is second-to-none. From glamorous sunglasses to oversized hats to statement bags, jewels and eyewear, Dion dons it all. And, of course, the over-the-top style star famously had 10,000 pairs of shoes stored in a warehouse in Las Vegas.

In 2017, the “That’s the Way It Is” performer told WWD that she loves to keep her clothes rather than clean out her closet since it reminds her of her sartorial journey. “I cannot give anything away, because every piece that I buy has brought me to where I am tonight. They’re part of every step that I take and I have an attachment to it,” she said. “You can call it crazy. I keep everything, but I just keep buying a bigger space.”

