Her style will go on! Celine Dion‘s legit having a fashion moment this winter, but the truth is that the French-Canadian singer’s been throwing down trendsetting looks for the past 30 years.
And whether the more avant-garde style celebs today—from Billy Porter to Billie Eilish—name-check Dion or not, a lot of their boldest red carpet ensembles owe a debt to the multi-platinum Grammy winner who never met an outfit risk she wouldn’t double down on. Headpieces? Check? Radical capes? Yep. Nearly nude? Not a problem. Her queendom is all coming back to Us now! Take, for instance, the massive-sleeve trend we saw all through awards season 2020 (we’re looking at you, Chrissy Teigen), which Dion had a lock on in 2017.
On the eve of her “Courage” world tour (which includes a haunting cover of Chris Isaak‘s 1989’s “Wicked Game”) kicking off in Brooklyn, New York, February 28, Us recalls some of the hitmaker’s most iconic looks—and our favorite celebs who re-slayed the trends years later.
Keep scrolling to see our favorite twinning moments!