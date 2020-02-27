Her style will go on! Celine Dion‘s legit having a fashion moment this winter, but the truth is that the French-Canadian singer’s been throwing down trendsetting looks for the past 30 years.

Celine Dion’s Boldest Fashion Moments

And whether the more avant-garde style celebs today—from Billy Porter to Billie Eilish—name-check Dion or not, a lot of their boldest red carpet ensembles owe a debt to the multi-platinum Grammy winner who never met an outfit risk she wouldn’t double down on. Headpieces? Check? Radical capes? Yep. Nearly nude? Not a problem. Her queendom is all coming back to Us now! Take, for instance, the massive-sleeve trend we saw all through awards season 2020 (we’re looking at you, Chrissy Teigen), which Dion had a lock on in 2017.

Celine Dion Recreates ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ Music Video to Prove That ’90s Fashion Is Back and Better Than Ever

On the eve of her “Courage” world tour (which includes a haunting cover of Chris Isaak‘s 1989’s “Wicked Game”) kicking off in Brooklyn, New York, February 28, Us recalls some of the hitmaker’s most iconic looks—and our favorite celebs who re-slayed the trends years later.

