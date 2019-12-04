More than two decades ago, Céline Dion released a music video for her hit song, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” And on Wednesday, December 4, the singer did it again. She shared a reimagined take on the famous clip with her 3.8 Instagram followers sporting modern fashion brands — and unsurprisingly, fans lost their minds.

The 51-year-old starred in the new video under the direction of filmmaker Matt Lambert to plug Instagram’s new shopping feature called Checkout. The 60-second clip starts with Dion reading a ‘90s-inspired holiday gift guide from The Cut. In the next moment, she bursts into the well-known tune sporting carefree, fun outfits from brands like Michael Kors, Bebe Revolve, Oscar de La Renta and more.

In an Instagram post announcing the fun partnership, Dion wrote, “Honey, over the top music videos never went out of style 😉. Had so much fun working with my friends at @Instagram to bring ‘90s style back for the holidays. Shop with your ❤️ on Instagram. – Celine xx. #InstagramPartner.”



To help prove that ‘90s fashion is still totally trendy, stylist Mel Ottenberg selected four different retro outfits that the star’s followers are able to purchase for themselves. But the best part is she opened the video in the Natori Bride’s Dream Robe ($995), which was nearly identical to the one she wore in the 1996 music video.

The other fabulous looks included pieces like a long-sleeved skintight jumpsuit from Good American and a Adam Selman Sport python-patterned two-piece paired with white, square sunglasses from Michael Kors. And we can’t get enough of the all-jean look styled with jewels and a cowboy hat.

If you’re feeling inspired to recreate the looks, or maybe gift ’em to friends or family this holiday season, be sure to follow the brands featured in Dion’s new video.