



To make your Monday a million times better, Kim Kardashian has big news to share about Skims shapewear. Not only will the brand be restocking completely on Wednesday, November 20, but it will also be dropping brand-new styles. And if you think that’s more than enough, prepare yourself: a 90s-inspired Skims infomercial is here — and it’s comedic gold.

The mom of four isn’t the host, as you might suspect, in the funny clips. Instead, Kris Jenner is the ringleader while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna join in, walking viewers through the benefits of the innovative styles. The best part? The videos feature all of the necessary — and hilarious — components of an infomercial, like a toll-free number that really works (dial 1-716-SKIMSTV), a stellar laugh track and product demonstrations from a model named Chanel.

Jenner took to Instagram on Monday, November 18 to share one of the infomercial video clips with the witty caption, “The following is a paid advertisement brought to you by SKIMS Solutionwear. Act fast, join the waitlist at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop the restock on November 20 at 9am PST / 12pm EST #showyourskims.”

The product infomercials feature bestsellers like the Sculpting Bodysuit, Sculpting Bra, Sculpting High Waist Brief, Solution Short and Sculpting Short. Richards and Rinna even share their favorites from the line!

Just last week, the buzzed-about shapewear brand announced the launch of boob tape and pasties, which officially dropped on Thursday, November 14. Since then, they’ve sold out almost completely and there’s a waitlist if you’re determined to get your hands on the next restock.