Sound the Alarm! Skims Pasties and Boob Tape Are Coming Soon!





Kim Kardashian is making it easier to avoid a wardrobe malfunction thanks to two new Skims Styling Solutions products: Tonal Body Tape and Pasties — launching Thursday, November 14 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. ET.

Hello Curves! Let’s Take a Look Back at Kim Kardashian’s Body Evolution Over the Past Decade, Shall We?

The celeb-loved brand shared the news with its 700,000 Instagram followers on Monday, November 11. In a video showcasing the new body tape, Kardashian said, “I am so excited, you guys! Today we’re announcing that we’re launching boob tape in three different shades of nudes.”

She continued, “Usually when you see boob tape like this, it comes in one shade and when I started using it, I would use gaffers tape, which obviously was super uncomfortable. This material is super soft and super stretchy — but not too stretchy because you want it to hold. I’ve been working on this for a very long time.”

Kardashian was excited to share that the Body Tape ($36) is comfortable and versatile, unlike the harsh strips you might be used to in times of fashion crisis. The fabric itself is waterproof and sweatproof and can last up to 12 hours. While the tape has a one-time use, it comes with 45-feet worth, which Skims notes is three times the average length of most products on the market.

The Pasties ($12), which the founder deems “the perfect shape,” also come in three different colors named (from light to dark) Sandstone, Tigers Eye and Smokey Quartz. One packet comes with five pairs that will keep nipples concealed for 12 hours. And if you want extra support, the brand recommends pairing the easy-to-use pastie with body tape.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

So if you’re already sold, you can join the waitlist for both products on the Skims website to be alerted when they’re officially available for purchase later in the week. To see ’em in action, head to the brand’s Instagram page to determine whether or not you need ’em in your life.