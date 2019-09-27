Ah, the ‘90s! The iconic decade transports Us back to bold lip liner, big hair, pencil-thin eyebrows and endless amounts of lip gloss. But it also reminds us of some of the greatest-ever moments in fashion — particularly because it’s when the term “supermodel” was born into existence.

Before Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, there was the “holy trinity,” made up of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington — along with so many other catwalk queens that set the bar high for future models.

And, of course, we can’t help but reflect on some of the most iconic supermodel campaigns of the ‘90s. There was Cindy Crawford’s stunning Pepsi commercial, Kate Moss’s controversial (yet sexy) Calvin Klein underwear campaign from when the model was 18 years old and Helena Christensen’s topless debut in Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” music video. Obviously, it was a glamorous time to be at the very top in the world of modeling and for some lucky ladies, they still are.

Take the legendary Naomi Campbell, for example. She just hit the ground running when she strut her stuff at the Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2020 show. Kate Moss also recently donned a monogrammed Louis Vuitton trench coat that made us all stop and stare — and Helena Christensen showed off her toned bod on the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll through to see some of the biggest supermodels of the ‘90s, from them and now.