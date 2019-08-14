



The new fall 2019 #MyCalvins IRL campaign has Us feeling like we’re living in the ‘90s again, only better because we get to see Naomi Campbell in her Calvins for the first time.

On Tuesday, August 13, Calvin Klein launched its latest ad campaign and it is a steamy star-studded affair. The images and video feature the iconic supermodel alongside other big names like Bella Hadid, Diplo and Odell Beckham Jr.

Although it may seem like Campbell has modeled for just about every brand and designer out there, she’s surprisingly never done a Calvin Klein ad until now. “Who would have thought I’d be saying this after 33 years,” the 49-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, August 12. “Proud to be in #MYCALVINS.”

Hadid also expressed major excitement about the launch, teasing it on Instagram through stories and posts leading up to the announcement. “What a dream come true,” Hadid wrote in her official Instagram post on Tuesday. “I love this team of people and I am so grateful to get the opportunity to work with the most iconic brand, CK, again.”

According to the press release, the campaign celebrates modern day’s complicated idea of real life. By exploring he line between what’s shown in public and what’s private it begs to ask the question: Do you feel sexy “perfectly filtered” or “IRL raw?”

The images shot by Daniel Jackson reflect this by displaying two different finishes — one is a stunning black and white portrait and the other a more Polaroid type shot. Both are incredibly different but beautiful in their own unique way.

Accompanying these sexy and playful stills is a fun and energetic video by Bardia Zeinali. In the 1-minute clip, the models are shown dancing around, eating food, watching T.V. and posing suggestively for webcams and cell phones, all while in their Calvins.

The campaign promotes the brand’s newest offerings, which include men and women’s Neon and 1981 Bold underwear as well as the newest women’s tailored bra, the Liquid Touch.

