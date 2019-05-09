Shawn Mendes nearly broke the internet in February when he stripped down for a Calvin Klein underwear campaign, so it comes as no surprise that his second set of ads drove celebrities wild once again.

The “If I Can’t Have You” singer, 20, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 8, to share three sexy photos from his second go-around with the luxury fashion house. The next morning, Us Weekly exclusively unveiled his and Noah Centineo’s promotional videos from the already viral #MyTruth campaign.

The first picture that Mendes posted, which already has more than 5.25 million “likes,” showed him sitting on the floor and leaning against the side of a bed, wearing nothing but a pair of white boxer briefs. The second image found him lifting up his T-shirt with his six-pack abs front and center, while the third featured him in a denim jacket (with no shirt underneath) and his jeans unbuttoned.

In the comments section, the Grammy nominee’s close friend and “Where Were You in the Morning?” collaborator John Mayer couldn’t help but poke fun at the smoldering pictures.

“I would have loved to comment on this, but my Fruit of the Loom contract prevents me from doing so. #fotlpartner,” the “Gravity” singer, 41, quipped.

Mendes’ post also caught the attention of Demi Lovato, who commented with three fire emojis, and his pal Teddy Geiger, who simply wrote, “Oh my.” OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, meanwhile, joked, “That’s the last time [I] loan u my Calvin’s.”

The former Vine star first posed for Calvin Klein in February, when Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Charlie Puth and Miley Cyrus were among the stars who praised his washboard abs on Instagram.

“[The campaign was] a goal of mine at the top of 2018,” Mendes later told The Guardian. “As much as it’s a stepping stone for me to play a stadium, it’s a huge moment for me to step in front of a camera and take my shirt off. I don’t see one being less meaningful than the other.”

