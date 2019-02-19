On the heels of the super sexy spring and fall 2018 #MyCalvins campaigns featuring the Kardashian-Jenner sisters posing in their skivvies, Calvin Klein Underwear and Jeans is back with another series of hot photos and videos for spring 2019 starring Shawn Mendes, Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky and Noah Centineo.

Shot by Glen Lunchford and styled by Melanie Ward, the genetically blessed quartet shows off their super fit physiques in CK-adorned bras and panties, denim and t-shirts as they pose in bedrooms, bathrooms, backyards and backseats of cars in the coming-of-age-inspired visuals.

Mendes and his washboard abs practically broke the internet over the weekend when he shared a sneak peak of the campaign on his Instagram (even Jennifer Lopez couldn’t resist commenting with a few fire emojis), and he explained in a statement that he was drawn to the project because of its empowering message.

“I think that youth, and this generation in general right now, are speaking so loudly, and people are listening more than ever,” he said. “And it’s incredible because they’re saying very, very important things and people are listening. I don’t think we’ve ever been louder as a younger generation – and in the best way.”

The “Lost in Japan” singer’s co-star A$AP Rocky believes age is but a number and the youthful theme is a state of mind. “I think that youth can be the beginning stage of any part of life whether it’s a new career, a new chapter, a new album,” he said.

While Jenner’s previous campaigns with the iconic American brand were a family affair, the brunette beauty holds her own modeling the brand’s spring duds in a ’70-inspired house. For his part, Centineo (you know, of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before fame) makes his CK debut by showing some skin — and we’re not mad about.

Keep scrolling to watch the campaign video and see all the sexy images.