They’re back! After shocking Us with their Spring 2018 “Our Family. #MyCalvins” Calvin Klein Underwear campaign, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are back in their skivvies once again modeling the brand’s Fall 2018 collection. Last time around, Kylie Jenner was concealing her baby bump behind Americana quilts, while Kendall, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé showed off their fit physiques in tighty whiteys. But this time, all five ladies (including a very pregnant Khloé!) are stripped down and sporting the latest offerings from Calvin Klein Underwear and Jeans amidst a luscious green backdrop.

Shot in black and white by photographer Willy Vanderperre and videographer Shane Sigler at a ranch in Thousand Oaks, California, in March 2018, the tight-knit clan enjoyed lots of laughs and gossip sessions on-set in between takes. In addition to slipping into bras and panties adorned with a “CK” logo that serves as an homage to the brand’s OG monogram, Kendall and Kylie also sport dark wash denim looks that will be perfect once the seasons begin to change.

Keep scrolling to see the images from the campaign and to watch the adorable video. Oh, and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands August 1 for behind-the-scenes pics and exclusive scoop straight from Kourtney, Kim and Khloé on motherhood, modeling and what “Our Family. #MyCalvins” means to them!