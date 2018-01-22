This. Is. Major. The five Kardashian-Jenner sisters — that’s right, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian — star in the latest edition of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2018 “Our Family. #MYCALVINS” campaign. In the newly debuted images, the genetically blessed brood seductively poses in the brand’s iconic underwear and jeans, lounging among quilted blankets in a rustic barn setting. Keep scrolling to see every campaign image and watch the adorable behind-the-scenes video, in which one of the sisters confesses she has never dyed her hair in a game of “Never Have I Ever,” below. Pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands January 24 to see exclusive, can’t-see-anywhere-else behind-the-scenes images of the sisters shooting the campaign!