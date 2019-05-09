Nothing gets between Shawn Mendes and Noah Centineo and their Calvins. The internet collectively lost its mind in February when the heartthrobs flashed their abs alongside Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky in the spring 2019 Calvin Klein Underwear ads, and now the genetically blessed duo is back for a provocative new campaign — and, this time, there are videos involved.

In an effort to “provoke, challenge and defy the status quo,” the candid new CK campaign is called “I Speak My Truth in #MyCalvins.” In addition to the sexy photos shot by photographer Mario Sorrenti, stars like the To All the Boys I Loved Before actor and the “Stitches” singer are stripping down literally and figuratively in a series of personally narrated videos by director Jonas Lindstroem, in which they tell their own stories of perseverance.

In his clip, Centineo gets real about scars — physical and emotional — while sitting in a disheveled bed in boxer shorts and a muscle-baring tank.

“I’ve always been really reckless,” he says. “You can’t really get rid of scars, especially if they’re, like, emotional ones. I love my scars. All of them.”

Mendes, meanwhile, speaks fondly of his younger self in footage that includes home videos from his childhood. “I think the real strength is putting yourself out there … I’m vulnerable and I think that’s a good thing,” he shares. “I think the younger version of me would be proud.”

But that’s not all. The crooner also “iconickally” shows off his six pack in another clip for the campaign.

Musicians Billie Eilish and Chika Oranika also lend their faces and stories to the I Speak My Truth in #MyCalvins series launching Thursday, May 9, and there will be plenty more star power where that came from as it continues to roll out in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

