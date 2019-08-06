



Selena Gomez is undoubtedly a multi-talented superstar, as made evident by her most recent campaign with Puma. The actress and singer stuns in the brand’s trendy, not-yet-released CALI Remix sneaker.

Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments: See Her Fashion Evolution

The Puma ambassador stars in her latest campaign photoshoot wearing a cream-colored two-piece tracksuit while posing beside a beige convertible that matches her sporty-meets-glam fit. She accessorizes the look with large pink hoops and a pair of fresh kicks that transports the us right back to the ‘70s. The creme-colored, color-blocked style is made of up the prettiest combination of rose, pink and burgundy hues.

In addition to the complimentary tones, the sneakers also feature a unique mix of materials. The eye-catching sneaker is made of suede, leather and patent materials with a stacked rubber sole. They’re the perfect style to dress up just about any look — whether it’s athleisure (like Gomez’s style) or your everyday ‘fit.

Keep in mind that this isn’t Gomez’s first collab with the athletic brand. The actress has worked with Puma to create two collections in the past, the most recent being a travel-ready collection inspired by her “life journey.” The sneaker makes the perfect addition to styles like the SG x Puma Shorts, the SG x Puma Romper or the SG x Puma Leggings.

Zoe Kravitz Is Designing a Lipstick Collection for YSL Beauty Housed in Packaging Inspired By Her Favorite Luxury Handbag

Stay tuned — Gomez’s CALI Remix Sneaker ($80) officially launches on Thursday, August 15, on puma.com and in stores. The sneaker will also be available in two other color variations: white with pink and black details and black with white and tan.

Scroll through for a look at the entire campaign photoshoot — and some stellar ‘70s inspired fashion inspiration.