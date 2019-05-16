It’s here! After offering fans a sneak peak of the collab on Instagram in April, Selena Gomez’s second SG x Puma collection finally dropped on Wednesday, May 15 — and it was worth the wait. Inspired by her “life’s journey” the line is filled with sneakers, apparel and accessories that are each adorned with personal touches from the “Back to You” singer.

“I’m in love with this collection because it’s inspired by my life,” the brand ambassador and designer said in a statement. “I obviously wanted to create something that matches my lifestyle and that shows the real me.”

Designing with her own needs in mind, the collection is filled with form-meets-function athleisure (think: sports bras, leggings, joggers, crop tops and even a fun romper), sporty accessories (belt bags, backpacks, baseball caps) and, of course, plenty of cool kicks. Everything can be mixed and matched with ease thanks to the classic-with-a-twist color palette of black, grey and white with pops of pastels and neons.

“I’ve said it before, I need something that is comfortable and flattering, pieces that I can just put on give the impression it took me hours to plan,” Gomez said. “My favorite thing about it is that it gives different nods to me, to my history. The graphics show the places that hold a special piece in my heart, my birthday, my tattoos, my identity.”

The printed leggings, for instance, are emblazoned with the songstress’ birthday (July 22, 1992) on the calf in numerical form (072292), while some of the sneakers feature a semicolon design inspired by her body art. And there are tops printed with the coordinates of some of her favorite cities.

Priced between $12 and $120, the spring 2019 SG x Puma collection is now available on Puma.com. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the collab!