After debuting her inaugural SG x Puma Strong Girl collection just in time for the 2018 holiday season, Selena Gomez is back with her sophomore collab with the activewear brand that has summer written all over it. While the latest SG x Puma sneakers and apparel don’t officially drop until May 15, the “Back to You” singer gave fans a sneak peak at the super cute offerings on Instagram on Monday, April 1.

Modeling an all-black-everything off-the-shoulder top and joggers ensemble from the line, Gomez showed off some of the new ‘90s-inspired footwear and apparel she dreamed in a series of Instagram Stories.

While the songstress’ OG capsule featured a deep color palette of black, white, red and forest green, the upcoming designs (which — in addition to sneakers and sandals — include tights, tanks and tees, fanny packs and more) have a neon streak. Gomez may be modeling head-to-toe noir in the social media clips, but the line features pops of turquoise, pink and highlighter yellow.

Oh, and there are also some super sweet personalized touches, too. The graphic leggings, for instance, are emblazoned with Gomez’s birthday (July 22, 1992) on the calf in numerical form (072292). And some of the new sneakers feature a semicolon design that is inspired by the brunette beauty’s tattoo.

Speaking of sneakers and shoes, the Puma ambassador shared that she’s particularly excited about the launch of the strappy Cali Sandal because they are “really comfortable” and “you can wear them with anything.” And while those won’t be available until May, three kicks are being pre-released this week: the SG Runner Strength Training Shoes (a semicolon-adorned running sneaker), the SG Bright Fade Slip-On (a lace-less ombre style inspired by Puma’s classic trainers) and SG Bright Slip-On (a neon yellow design).

Retailing between $90 and $120, the first trio of sneakers from the spring 2019 SG x Puma collection is now available on Puma.com to hold you over until the full collection launch on May 15.

