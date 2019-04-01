With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s one-year wedding anniversary quickly approaching (the parents-to-be will celebrate a year of marriage on May 19), the woman behind the spectacular floral arrangements from their big day just dropped her second collection of faux-flower hair accessories just in time for Coachella (and spring-summer bridal season!).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle last May surrounded by an enchanting display of white blooms (think: garden roses, peonies and foxgloves) and lush green foliage (beech, birch and hornbeam to name a few) by British florist Philippa Craddock. The self-taught floral designer has her own studio in London and launched a line of English garden-inspired flower crowns, headbands and pins with MatchesFashion.com last year.

With 2019 festival and wedding season upon Us, Craddock is back with her sophomore capsule that includes colorful, bouquet-like bands and pins adorned with silk poppies, hydrangeas, dahlias and more. The florist, who has created arrangements for fashion houses like Hermès, Alexander McQueen, in addition to her work with Kensington Palace, told Vogue that the collection is meant to be “lighthearted,” and she strives to make the faux blooms look as real as possible.

“It’s easy to make every single petal perfect, [but] for it to look natural, it needs some of those flaws,” Craddock explained, which is why her delicate designs feature subtle bruising and wrinkles. Unlike fresh flowers, however, they require very little upkeep.

Retailing between $176 and $1,855, the entire Philippa Craddock hair accessories collection is available at MatchesFashion.com. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces!