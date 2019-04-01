While the weather may not have gotten the memo, spring is officially upon Us, and Gigi Hadid was spotted in NYC on Saturday, March 30, carrying a colorful mini handbag that just might be the style of the season.

Proving that you can, in fact, wear white before Memorial Day, celeb stylist Mimi Cuttrell put together an all-white-everything ensemble for the supermodel — save for her poppy accessories. Hadid rocked an Off-White top with her slouchy Levis jeans with black For the Memory of a Lifetime cowboy boots and Kendra Scott and Judith Leiber jewels. But it was her tiny apple green Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini Mini Bag that stole the show.

Pint-size purses are nothing new (need we remind you of Carrie Bradshaw’s Fendi Baguette obsession in Sex in the City?), but the blonde beauty’s vibrant, multi-tasking design feels fresh for spring. While Hadid used the bag’s ladylike top handle, the rectangular carry-all also comes with a detachable shoulder strap that allows it to be turned into a hands-free crossbody. And there’s more function where that came from. Today’s modern mini bags also come with plenty of pockets and slots for keys, cards, phones and whatever else you may need.

While the 23-year-old’s metallic green mini isn’t available quite yet (it’s part of the Italian fashion house’s pre-fall 2019 collection), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite micro, rainbow-hued alternatives for spring. Keep scrolling to shop shrunken handbags inspired by Hadid’s chic street style!

