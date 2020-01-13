Strike a pose! When it comes to the red carpet, Billy Porter never disappoints. Ever. Whether it’s a big awards show like the Oscars or a more intimate affair like the GLAAD Media Awards, the 50-year-old knows exactly what to wear… that’ll make headlines.

Sam Smith Is Slaying the Makeup Game With Glitter Eyeliner, Sparkly Lip Gloss, False Lashes — and More!

Probably his most memorable of recent was the 2019 Academy Awards when he shut it down in a custom tuxedo ball gown created by Christian Siriano. The velvet piece was simply stunning and celebrated by the masses.

One of our favorites, though, was the pink and red number he wore to the 2019 Tony Awards. The satin and tulle outfit featured 30,000 Swarovski crystals as well as recycled fabric from a curtain backdrop from Broadway’s Kinky Boots, for which he won a Best Actor Tony in 2013. That detail made the ensemble not just gorgeous, but nostalgic and sustainable, to boot!

In addition to his daring fashion choices, Porter also turns well-coiffed heads with his bold beauty moves — and we want more! Most recently, he wore a manicure that was to die for at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 12. Created by Vanessa Sanchez McCullough, the Pose Star’s nails show off a lime green base with a broken mirror effect that popped perfectly against his silver statement rings.

Keep scrolling for more of Porter’s best red carpet moments, from blinged-out fingers to drop-dead gorgeous feathered trains.