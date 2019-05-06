The 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards were held in NYC on Saturday, May 4, and, as you can imagine, the festive evening was all about the glam. With Madonna being honored with the prestigious Advocate for Change Award and Sarah Jessica Parker on hand to present her dear friend Andy Cohen with the Vito Russo Award, A-listers expressed themselves (see what we did there?!) on the red carpet sponsored by Ketel One Family-Made Vodka.

The 2019 ceremony, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in NYC that sparked the LGBTQ movement, included appearances by Billy Porter, Rachel Brosnahan, Indya Moore, Billie Lourd, Adam Rippon and more, who were all decked out in their black-tie best for the empowering night.

True to form, Madonna captivated the crowd with her emotional speech about coming of age during the AIDS epidemic, and the 60-year-old icon looked better than ever in a fierce Elizabeth Paris 1902 embellished skirt suit and bespoke “I Rise” hat by MAE. She paired the military-chic ensemble with her signature blonde bombshell curls by mane man Andy Lecompte and red lip courtesy of makeup artist Aaron Smith Henrikson.

While the 30th annual GLAAD Awards will air on Logo on Sunday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET, we’re getting a jump start by taking a look at all the glam red carpet style. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks!