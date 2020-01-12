Lights, camera, action! The stars flocked to the red carpet for the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 12, to celebrate the biggest names in television and film.

Held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebrities looked like royalty in stunning gowns, pantsuits and fashion-forward styles deserving of awards of their own.

Some of Us Weekly’s favorite looks of the night included Zendaya’s hot pink Tom Ford two-piece, Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous champagne-toned Georges Hobeika gown and Mandy Moore’s sleek and sophisticated Elie Saab jumpsuit. And can we please get a slow clap for Joey King’s gilded Prada dress, complemented by a purse full of Good n Plenty candy?

One of the biggest trends on the red carpet were orange dresses. Celebs like Rachel Brosnahan, Laura Dern, Olivia Wilde and Alison Brie turned heads in nearly identical shades of the bright hue.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more from this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards!