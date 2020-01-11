As the 2020 awards season is officially in full swing, the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards is the next big event! The ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, January 12.

Ahead of the must-watch Hollywood affair, Us Weekly is sharing everything there is to know about this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. Members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association worked hard to select the nominees who stand out among the pack from the previous year, and the show’s website states that Critics’ Choice selections are “the most-accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.”

What Time?

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards will air on The CW at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Who Is Hosting?

In April 2019, it was announced that Taye Diggs will return to host the awards show for a second time after doing so last January. Ahead of the big event, the All American star opened up about his experience hosting the event the year prior. “I’m remembering from last year being up there, as soon as I get introduced, there’s this moment where I get to see everyone that I’ve grown up with, that I worked with, that I really respect and it’s a trip,” the 49-year-old told KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, January 9. “It’s a audience [and] a crowd that I’m proud to be apart of and that I am proud to be in front of.”

Who Is Nominated?

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s nearly 4 hour-long flick, is leading this year’s film nominees with an impressive 14 nominations. Close behind, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scored a respectable 12 nominations. Greta Gerwig’s Little Women earned nine, while Marriage Story and 1917 got eight. Joker, Parasite and Jojo Rabbit all received seven.

On the TV side, Netflix’s When They See Us scored six nominations. Following close behind with five nominations is Schitt’s Creek and This Is Us. Barry, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, Unbelievable and Watchmen were among a long list of shows that earned four nominations each.

Stars like Brad Pitt, Awkwafina, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Lopez are also up for awards.

Who Else Is Being Honored?

Kristen Bell will be the fourth-ever recipient of the #SeeHer Award. Honorees are women whose values align with the SeeHer movement, which is about women who push boundaries and work to bring change in the entertainment industry. Viola Davis, Claire Foy and Gal Godot previously won the award.

Eddie Murphy, meanwhile, will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The Saturday Night Live alum is also nominated for Best Actor for his role in Dolemite Is My Name.

Who Is Presenting?

Ted Danson will present Bell, his The Good Place costar, with the #SeeHer Award and Keegan Michael-Key will do the same for Murphy as he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award. Anne Hathaway, Seth Meyers, Kelly Clarkson, John Lithgow, Adam Devine, Kate Beckinsale, Alison Brie and Lucy Hale are also among this year’s presenters.

What Will the Stars Be Eating?

For this year’s ceremony, the Critics’ Choice Awards is going down the sustainability route. Attendees will be able to choose from vegetarian tacos and burritos from Baja Fresh or plant-based burgers from The Counter. Vegan-friendly desserts will also be offered, courtesy of Pink Berry and Cold Stone Creamery.