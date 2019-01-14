The world watched in awe as Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette, as well as Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, tied for trophies at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, sponsored by Lindt Chocolate and Fiji Water. But not every must-see moment from the show, which aired on Sunday, January 13, was shown on television. Keep scrolling to see what went on backstage at the 24th Critics’ Choice Awards, including all the behind-the-scenes happenings you missed.
Critics’ Choice Awards 2019: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage
