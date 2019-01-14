Well, it looks like the Fiji Water Girl’s reign as the food-wielding photobomber of the moment is already over!

During the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards sponsored by Lindt Chocolate and Fiji Water on Sunday, January 13, viewers at home couldn’t help but notice that a man who has now been dubbed Joey’s Burgers Guy seemed to be omnipresent throughout the night.

The gentleman, who has yet to be identified, was apparently tasked with serving some tasty eats to the star-studded audience, which included Lady Gaga, reluctant attendee Chrissy Teigen and the cast of Crazy Rich Asians, which took home the award for Best Comedy.

He made himself especially noticeable as the night’s host, Taye Diggs, went into the audience to announce Mission: Impossible — Fallout as the winner for Best Action Movie. Throughout Digg’s announcement, the man got increasingly closer to the camera while maintaining a wide grin the entire time.

His smile (and apparent fondness for the camera) understandably led those watching the show at home to draw comparisons to Fiji Water Girl – A.K.A. Kelleth Cuthbert – who was spotted in the background of dozens of celeb red carpet photos taken at the Golden Globes on January 6.

Cuthbert, who works as a model, previously told Us Weekly she was “very surprised” at all the attention she got just for doing her job. “The red carpet is so busy with so many photographers everywhere,” she explained, “you’re bound to be caught in the crossfires.”

While Joey’s Burgers Guy arguably did his best to find the camera, the similarities between the two servers are hard to deny. As one Twitter follower put it: “Fiji water girl who?! I only know joeys burger guy.” Added another: “Nice try #JoeysBurgers – #FijiWaterGirl already took your part.”

The Fiji Water Twitter account even weighed in, tweeting, “The sequel’s never as good as the original. #JoeysBurgers #FIJIWaterGirl #CriticsChoice.”

Check out some additional reactions to Joey’s Burgers Guy below:

Joeys Burgers are photobombing the CriticsChoice awards guess I’m going to have to try those burgers lol#notthefigiwatergirl — beth kipps (@greyton1) January 14, 2019

The Joeys Burgers guy at the Critics Choice Awards photo bombing as if he could really take our eyes off of Taye Diggs! — Kim (@Dixeechicken1) January 14, 2019

Is the Joeys Burger guy supposed to be the new Fiji water girl? #CriticsChoiceAward2019 — Rebecca Dorfman (@RebeccaDorfman) January 14, 2019

could I get a Fiji with my Burger, pease? #joeysburgers — EileenTK (@tierneysRus) January 14, 2019

