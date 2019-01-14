Chrissy Teigen Gets ‘Yelled at’ for Bartending at Critics’ Choice Awards

Chrissy Teigen is probably wishing she’d just stayed home on Sunday, January 13. However, instead of remaining inside her Los Angeles abode, the star, who had thrown a celeb-filled 40th birthday party for husband John Legend the previous night, attended the Critics’ Choice Awards sponsored by Lindt Chocolate and Fiji Water.

As Teigen, 33, documented on social media, she regretted her decision to attend the awards show just hours after celebrating her hubby with a Bond-themed bash. “Oh my god, this is my bed” she said on Instagram Stories before moving her phone to reveal a dark room and several food items at her side. “I have to get ready for Critics’ Choice.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost later questioned the name of the awards show she was attending, asking, “Wait is it People’s Choice? I seriously don’t know.”

A similar exchange played out on Twitter when the Cravings author shared: “Why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John’s party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem.”

She later added, “The people critics is a good name.”

In the car en route to the event, Teigen wasn’t feeling much better about her choice to leave the house. “This was a huge mistake,” she admitted, now dressed in a strapless white gown as Legend could be heard laughing in the background.

Once at the Critics’ Choice Awards, which were held at L.A.’s Barker Hangar, Teigen perked up and even briefly stepped behind a backstage bar to serve some drinks. However, an employee soon politely told the cookbook author her bartending services wouldn’t be needed.

After a quick “outfit change” for the Aretha Franklin tribute – this time the mother of two rocked a shimmering champagne frock with white fringe – the Target home collection creator lamented, “One more event please lord take me I’m not built for life off my couch corner.”

Upon returning home, Teigen was more than thrilled to be back in comforting surroundings. “I’m so happy right now, I have my yogurt,” she said in her Instagram Stories while holding the food, which she insisted was not part of an ad. “And I’m going to bed.”

