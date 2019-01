The name’s Legend. John Legend. Chrissy Teigen threw an epic James Bond-themed party in honor of her husband’s 40th birthday.

Though the actual date the Grammy winner turned the big 4-0 was on December 28, the celebration was held on Saturday, January 12, with celebrity guests such as pals Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on hand to help the “All of Me” singer ring in a new decade.

Scroll down to see pics from the 007-inspired night!